Brussels to start extradition hearings for Carles Puigdemont

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 17, extradition hearing will begin for former Catalan head Carles Puigdemont in Brussels.

    Report informs citing the TASS, lawyer of the former leader Paul Bekar intends to seek the refusal of the official Brussels from the European warrant for his arrest issued by Spain.

    Notably, on November 3, the Spanish National Court decided to imprison C. Puigdemont and  four former members of the former autonomy, which are in Belgium. They voluntarily went to police on November 5.

    After testimonies, Belgian judge decided not to detain them. But they were banned to leave the territory of the kingdom.

