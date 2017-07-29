 Top
    Brother of resigned Pakistani PM to be his successor

    To receive post of prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif must abandon deputy's seat

    Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ Shahbaz Sharif, brother of the Pakistani minister dismissed on corruption charges, first minister of Punjab Province, was nominated for the post of prime minister.

    Report informs citing TASS, his candidacy was confirmed on July 29 during an informal 4-hour meeting of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League. To receive post of prime minister, Shahbaz Sharif must abandon deputy's seat.

    Notably, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was dismissed under the Pakistani court decision on July 28 on charges of corruption.

