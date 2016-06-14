British Secretary of Defense: Brexit would weaken security in the West

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Britain leaving the EU would weaken security in the West, Report informs citing the TASS, Defence Minister Michael Fallon has said.

Speaking at NATO, Mr. Fallon said: "This is a dangerous moment. No country has ever left either NATO or the European Union and that would clearly weaken the security of Western Europe. Those are the twin pillars of our security."

He also dismissed reports of a possible EU army, saying Britain would veto such a proposal.

Michael Fallon also said that the United Kingdom will provide one of the four battalions of NATO in Eastern Europe: "The UK will provide one battalion to the military, which will be located in one of NATO's Eastern European countries next year in which it is yet to be determined.", he said.

"British military will be rotated so that it is not the same, that the establishment of a military base", said Fallon.