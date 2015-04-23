British Prime Minister Fails to Recall UK Minimum Wage

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ British Prime Minister David Cameron could not remember the UK minimum wage when asked about it by an audience member during a Live Lounge interview with BBC Radio 1.

"It's different in different parts of the country… I don't have the figures in my head," Cameron said on Wednesday, responding to a question regarding whether or not the British prime minister could live off the minimum wage, which is £9.15 ($13.75) in London and £7.85 ($11.8) in the rest of the country.

Other questions asked by audience members focused on the issue of homelessness, which, according to Cameron, had gone down in the United Kingdom.

According to Chuka Umunna, a British Labour Party politician and the current Shadow Business Secretary, the Radio 1 interview clearly demonstrated that Cameron was out of touch with the British realities and his party has nothing to offer working people.

According to a BBC tracker that measures opinion poll support ahead of the 2015 UK general election, Cameron's Conservative Party and the Labour Party led by Ed Miliband are the top two contenders with 34 percent each, as of April 21.