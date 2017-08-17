British prime minister criticizes US President

Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ “I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far-right views wherever we hear them.”

Report informs citing foreign media, Great Britain’s prime minister Theresa May said commenting on US President Donald Trump’s stance on the Charlottesville events.

The prime minister criticized the US President’s position in her statement: “I see no equivalence between those who propound fascist views and those who oppose them. I despise groups who promote the ideas of racism, hatred and violence. Great Britain has taken measures in regard to far-right groups. I think it is important for all those in positions of responsibility to condemn far-right views,” she said.