Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ In Britain began voting in parliamentary elections. Report informs referring to information given by British media, at 7:00 am (11:00 Baku time) polling stations opened in the country.

In order 45 million voters can take part in the voting.

The main contenders for the 650 seats in Parliament are Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrats, the UK Independence Party (UKIP) and the Independence Party of Scotland (IPS).