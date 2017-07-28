Britain to close borders with EU in 2019

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ New immigration measures that restrict the freedom of entry of migrants to Britain from the EU countries will be introduced in March 2019, British Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis said.

In an interview with the BBC Today program, Lewis did not specify how the authorities intend to regulate the flows of migrants after the entry into force of the Brexit. According to him, the law on migration should be submitted to parliament in 2018.

Britain's interior minister Amber Rud said earlier that the new measures will not become an insurmountable wall for migrants.

In his article in the Financial Times, Rudd stressed that the United Kingdom will continue to attract "the most talented and best" migrants from around the world.

The British ministers also promised to hold broad consultations with representatives of business, trade unions and universities to discuss their stands on migration restrictions.

The UK Interior Ministry has already asked the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to assess regional distribution of migration from the EU, dependence of individual sectors on migrant labor and role of the seasonal factor.