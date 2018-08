Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Britain has allocated £ 3 billion for for Brexit preparations.

Report informs, British Conservative politician serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond tweeted: “There is a lot in the news on Brexit and no-deal planning. I’ve been clear that we are preparing for every possible outcome, and that’s why I set aside £3bn for Brexit preparations in the last Budget and stand ready to spend more if and when needed”.