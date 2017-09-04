BRICS summit opens in China's Xiamen

© РИА Новости

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ The BRICS summit has opened in China’s Xiamen on Monday as leaders of Russia, China, Brazil, India and South Africa convened for their first plenary session.

The leaders of 5 countries arrived in Xiamen International Conference Center at about 10:00 local time, where chairman of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping welcomed them. Afterwards, the heads of the five member states posed for a group photo in the background of the state flags.

Afterwards, the leaders of the five countries proceeded to the session, during which they mulled the situation in the world economy, global economic management, international and regional conflicts, as well as the national security and development.

Following the summit, it is planned to adopt the joint Xiamen declaration. The event will last until September 4-5.