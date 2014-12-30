 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Brazil lightning strike kills four people on beach

    The storm tore down trees and power lines across Sao Paulo state

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/Four others were taken to hospital - two of them are said to be in a serious condition.

    The incident occurred during a sudden storm at Praia Grande on the coast of south-eastern Sao Paulo state.

    The victims were sheltering from heavy rain in a beachside kiosk when they were struck.

    They were all from the same family and included a pregnant woman, informs Report citing BBC.

    The storm tore down trees and power lines across Sao Paulo state.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi