Bosnia and Herzegovina will apply for EU membership

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bosnia and Herzegovina submitted a formal application to join European Union until the end of January.

Report informs referring to the Financial Times, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak said Wednesday.

"We try to follow this decision," Foreign Minister said that, Brussels sending signals noting that it is much more important to prepare the application, which could be taken immediately, and not to hurry and lose quality.