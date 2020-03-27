​Boris Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

UK Prime Minister 55-year-old Boris Johnson said that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Report informs.

“Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus,” he tweeted. “I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this.”

The outbreak in China’s Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 24,000. Over 532,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 124,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.