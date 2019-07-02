 Top

Boris Johnson intends to negotiate with EU on terms of free trade

Boris Johnson intends to negotiate with EU

The favorite in the election race for the leadership of the Conservative party and the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will propose to hold talks on the establishment of a free trade regime between the United Kingdom and the EU countries following the Brexit, head of the election headquarters of Johnson, former leader of the Tory party (2001-2003) Iain Duncan Smith said.

Report informs citing TASS that, according to him, if Brussels rejects this initiative, the UK will leave the EU on October 31 without a deal on the terms of the "divorce" of the parties.

'We're not going to go back and renegotiate. What we're going to do is we will put a different offer down and say to them: 'Look - we want to get to free trade. Now we can either start talking about that now if you are serious and you want to have a process that means we don't end up with tariffs etc after the 31st - if that's what you want, the EU, then we are prepared to talk. But if all you are interested in doing is saying: 'All you can have is this deal', then the answer is: we will be prepared to leave on the 31st."

