Bordyuzha: CSTO decided to suspend efforts to establish a dialogue with NATO

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has decided not to carry out the order of the Collective Security Organization from 2004 to establish relations with NATO. Report informs referring to ITAR-Tass it was said by the CSTO Secretary General Nikolai Bordyuzha.

"Efforts to establish a dialogue with NATO suspended," he said at a meeting of the Council of the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly in Moscow.

N.Bordyuzha explained that the decision was taken "in view of unconstructive and often openly hostile initiatives of the EU and NATO against Russia and the CSTO". According to him, the CSTO will stay the course on the further development of cooperation with the OSCE, as well as to take steps to strengthen cooperation with the SCO, China, Iran, Latin America and the Caribbean.