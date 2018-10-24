Bomb found near Bill and Hillary Clinton’s home

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Two explosive devices were found in mail sent to the offices of former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Report informs citing the New York Times.

The devices were similar to one found on Monday at the home of the billionaire philanthropist George Soros, two law enforcement officials said.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it “has intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees,” who were identified as Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama.

Both Soros and the Clinton couple live in the suburbs of New York. However, it is not yet known where the explosive device was found.