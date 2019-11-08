Bolton refuses to testify in Trump impeachment probe

House committees opted not to subpoena US former national security advisor John Bolton after his attorney threatened to fight such a move in court, Report informs citing CNN.

"We would welcome John Bolton's deposition and he did not appear as he was requested today. His counsel has informed us that unlike three other dedicated public servants who worked for him on the NSC and have complied with lawful subpoenas, Mr. Bolton would take us to court if we subpoenaed him," the official said in a statement provided to CNN.

According to CNN, the Congress has no interest in allowing the Administration to play rope-a-dope in the courts for months.

"Rather, the White House instruction that he not appear will add to the evidence of the President's obstruction of Congress," they added.