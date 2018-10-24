Bolivian president : US is enemy of peace and human rights

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ / Bolivia’s leader Evo Morales has called the United States an enemy of world peace after US President Donald Trump said he wanted to quit a historic nuclear treaty with Russia.

Report informs that Morales wrote this on his Twitter page.

"Trump threatens to send his troops to the Mexican border against thousands of Central American migrants, after announcing the US withdrawal from the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia. Thus, the US is the enemy of world peace and human rights," Morales wrote.

Notably, earlier, Trump said that there were ISIS terrorists in the caravan of migrants.