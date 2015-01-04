Boko Haram 'seizes army base' in Nigeria town of Baga

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ Officials in Nigeria say the Islamist group Boko Haram has seized a town and a military base used by a multinational force set up to fight the insurgents.

Report informs citing BBC, The senator for Borno North said troops abandoned the base in the town of Baga after it was attacked on Saturday.

Residents of Baga, who fled by boat to neighbouring Chad, said many people had been killed and the town set ablaze.

Baga, scene of a Nigerian army massacre in 2013, was one of the last towns in the area under government control.