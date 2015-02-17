Boko Haram Exterminates Another Town as Nigeria is Consumed by Chaos

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/Boko Haram militants burned the town of Askira Uba in northwestern Nigeria to the ground, as north of the country continues to be plagued by suicide bombings and election violence erupts in the south.

Boko Haram razed the town of Askira Ua to the ground in Nigeria's Borno state on Monday, as its residents fled, leaving behind only the sick and elderly.

"We don't know their fate in the hands of Boko Haram," a guard at the palace of a local chief told AFP.

Report informs referring to the SputnikNews, Boko Haram fighters burned down homes and public buildings at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, following an attack on the local chief's palace on Sunday.

According to the guard, Nigerian army troops were deployed 12 kilometers away, but refused to deploy.