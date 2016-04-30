Bodyguard of the Ali Khamenei has been martyred during a training mission

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ Lieutenant-colonel Hassan Akbari, an officer of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and one of the bodyguards of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been martyred during a training mission.

Report informs citing the IRNA, the officer Akbari was martyred during a training mission due to technical failure of his arms.

The funeral and memorial service for the martyred IRGC officer will be held later.