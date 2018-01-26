Boat with migrants overturned off coast of Yemen, 30 drown

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 African refugees and migrants have drowned off the coast of Yemen after the boat they were travelling on capsized. Smugglers reportedly also fired on passengers.

Report informs, International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

At least 153 Ethiopians and Somalis were aboard the vessel as it set sail from the port of Aden in Yemen.

It was headed towards Djibouti, a tiny country on the Horn of Africa.

"Survivors of the incident have reported to UN and partner staff that an over-crowded boat packed with at least 152 Somalis and Ethiopians departed 23 January from the Al Buraiqa coast in Aden in a boat headed across the Gulf of Aden towards Djibouti," the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said in a statement.

"The boat capsized amid reports of gunfire being used against the passengers".