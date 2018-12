© Getty Images https://report.az/storage/news/2d6c8903fc4ea05c0a23ada4d2a871b6/e5ff0182-bfbe-4588-8565-055b887993a2_292.jpg

Baku. 10 December. REPORT.AZ / British Prime Minister Theresa May canceled a vote on the Brexit government agreement to be held in the House of Commons of British Parliament on December 11, Report informs citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, Theresa May canceled the vote on Brexit in order to avoid a major defeat.