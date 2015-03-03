Bloomberg made a rating of most 'painful' economies of world

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Venezuela, Argentina, South Africa, Ukraine and Greece - the five most painful economies in which to live and work, according to Bloomberg survey data that make up the so-called misery index for 2015 with a simple equation: unemployment rate + change in the consumer price index = misery

In the first place ranking is Venezuela. Its index is approaching 85 percent. Next is Argentina (30 percent), South Africa (29 percent), Ukraine (27 percent) and Greece (23 percent).

Russia is the seventh in the list with the level of painful economy of 20 percent.Indonesia rounded out the Top-15.