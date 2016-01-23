Blizzards hitting east coast, thousands of flights canceled in America

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ A monster snow storm that was making its way northeast Friday night is expected to affect 80 million people from Mississippi to Massachusetts this weekend, with a target on the nation's capital. "This is a major storm with life and death implications".

Report informs citing the foreign media, it was said by Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C.

The storm is predicted to be the biggest blizzard in 90 years, dumping as much as two feet of snow and bring wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

About 7,000 flights have been canceled nationwide through Sunday.

By Friday evening, the Southeast was blanketed in snow.

Snow was postcard-pretty in the nation's capital early Friday, but was morphing into a painful, even paralyzing blizzard with gale-force winds pushing heavy snow and coastal flooding. One in seven Americans could get at least half a foot of snow by Sunday, and Washington could see snowdrifts more than 4 feet high.

Two feet or more of snowfall is forecast for Washington and Baltimore, and nearly as much for Philadelphia. New York City's expected total was upped Friday to a foot or more. But Sullivan said "the winds are going to be the real problem; that's when we'll see possible power outages."

In Chicago, almost 300 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport and Midway Airport, with 25-30 minute delays continuing into the evening.