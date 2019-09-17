Blast hits Eni refinery in Northern Italy

A strong explosion occurred at an oil refinery of Eni in the North of Italy the refinery (refinery) at the Sannazzaro de’ Burgondi (North-East of Italy).

Report informs citing the TASS that a high plume of smoke is visible for several kilometers from the scene.

According to the local mayor's office, no one was injured. The crew of firefighters are working at the scene. Eni conducts its inspections and assures that the situation is under control. Special services have already begun monitoring the atmosphere in the area of the accident. The causes of the explosion are being investigated.