Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binaly Yıldırım congratulated newly elected US President Donald Trump on victory in general election.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, B. Yıldırım called for soonest extradition of Fethullah Gülen, the leader of 15 July coup attempt in Turkey: "We hope that the extradition will be realized soon and pave the way for a fresh beginning in the bilateral US-Turkey relations".