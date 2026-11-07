Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Bessent and He Lifeng discuss US-China trade relations

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 11:56
    Bessent and He Lifeng discuss US-China trade relations

    Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer discussed key trade and economic issues between the two countries via videoconference, according to Chinese media outlets, cited by Report.

    "The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive discussions on key trade and economic issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to implementing the agreements reached by the two countries' leaders during their meetings in Beijing and Washington, as well as the outcomes of bilateral trade and economic consultations," the media outlets reported.

    The participants agreed to continue making effective use of the bilateral trade and economic consultation mechanism to expand cooperation and properly address existing differences.

    They also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the sustained, stable and positive development of bilateral trade and economic ties. This, they said, should contribute to building constructive and strategically stable relations between China and the United States based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.

    China and the United States are currently observing a trade truce, which was extended in September 2026 following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington.

    United States of America (USA) Trade relations Scott Bessent He Lifeng Jamieson Greer
    Bessentlə He Lifen ABŞ və Çin arasındakı ticarətə dair məsələləri müzakirə ediblər
    Бессент и Хэ Лифэн обсудили вопросы торговли между США и КНР
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    02:07
    Erdoğan and Trump discuss bilateral ties, Iran tensions and Ukraine war
    Region
    01:53
    Photo
    Sarajevo hosts concert and reception marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Other countries
    01:48
    Hajiyev: Being in Shusha ahead of Victory Day brings immense pride
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Azerbaijan marks sixth anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War
    Domestic policy
    00:00
    Photo
    Six years pass since liberation of Azerbaijan's Shusha
    Karabakh
    22:27
    Türkiye unveils itinerary for Erdogan's visit to Azerbaijan
    Domestic policy
    21:40
    Photo
    Vicente Traver Fountain in Seville's Plaza de Espana illuminated in colors of Azerbaijani flag
    Foreign policy
    20:53
    Shehbaz Sharif congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's Victory Day
    Domestic policy
    20:40
    Video
    UK Ambassador: Nakhchivan has significant potential to strengthen regional connectivity
    Economy
    All News Feed