Bessent and He Lifeng discuss US-China trade relations

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer discussed key trade and economic issues between the two countries via videoconference, according to Chinese media outlets, cited by Report.

"The two sides held candid, in-depth and constructive discussions on key trade and economic issues of mutual interest. Particular attention was paid to implementing the agreements reached by the two countries' leaders during their meetings in Beijing and Washington, as well as the outcomes of bilateral trade and economic consultations," the media outlets reported.

The participants agreed to continue making effective use of the bilateral trade and economic consultation mechanism to expand cooperation and properly address existing differences.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to promoting the sustained, stable and positive development of bilateral trade and economic ties. This, they said, should contribute to building constructive and strategically stable relations between China and the United States based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.

China and the United States are currently observing a trade truce, which was extended in September 2026 following Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington.