 Top
    Close photo mode

    Berlin tops ranking of most dangerous cities in Germany

    16 161 offenses per 100 000 residents registered in German capital in 2016© Foto: Muflon-ski.pl

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Berlin topped the ranking of most dangerous cities in Germany.

    Report informs referring to Die Welt.

    16 161 offenses per 100 000 residents were registered in the German capital in 2016.

    Official statistics will be presented on Monday by internal minister of Germany Thomas de Maizière.

    Leipzig (15811 offences per 100 thousand population) is on the second place according to number of offenses, Frankfurt am Main (15671) is third. Notably, Frankfurtheadedtheratingin 2015.

    Munich has been ranked as the safest city in Germany again. There are twice as less offences as in Berlin – 7909 for 100 thousand residents. Augsburg, Oberhausen and Wiesbaden are other top safe cities in Germany.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi