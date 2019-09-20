President of Belarus decides to simplify visa regime with EU

Belarus will simplify visa regime with EU countries

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Spokesman for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anatoly Glaz.

The corresponding decision was made by President Alexander Lukashenko, today it will be published.

Glaz noted that the document will concern the signing of an agreement with the EU on the facilitation of issuing visas and readmission.

Since 2014, Belarus and the EU have been holding consultations on draft agreements on visa facilitation and readmission. Consultations on the second draft of the document have been completed, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported earlier. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei noted that both documents must be signed comprehensively.