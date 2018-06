© 24Today

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ China can stop oil supply to DPRK if the latter insist on new nuclear test, Report informs, referring to the TASS.

A special envoy of China on Korean peninsula Wu Dawei told during his visit to Republic of Korea that suspension of supplies of gas-lubricating materials and a number of other goods, as well as deportation of DPRK citizens are considered as measures of influence.