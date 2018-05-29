Bashar al-Assad's troop to be deployed on Israeli-Syrian border

© AP

Baku. 29 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Israeli government has allowed Bashar al-Assad to deploy his servicemen on the Israeli-Syrian border.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, a senior official of Israel who does not want to disclose his name, said.

According to him, an agreement was reached on the issue between Israel and Russia. "According to this agreement, Bashar al-Assad’s troop will be deployed on Israeli-Syrian border. Russia has promised that Iranian servicemen and armed of Lebanese Hezbollah government will not be there. "

Notably, the Israeli-Syrian demarcation line, established in 2017 according to the agreement between the US, Russia and Jordan, is also included in the tension zone. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on May 28 that non-governmental forces should be withdrawn from the southern border of Syria and only government forces (Bashar al-Assad's armed forces) should be deployed there.