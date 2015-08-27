 Top
    Bashar al-Assad is sure of Russia's and Iran's support

    Assad also stressed that it will not be allowed to hold elections under the supervision of international observers in Syria

    Baku. 27 August. REPORT.AZ/ Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated that Iran and Russia will continue to support Damascus.

    Report informs referring to BBC, during his interview to the state television, B.Assad said that he considered the views on the change of regional policy of Moscow and Tehran after the known agreement reached between Iran and the West, unsubstantiated.

    B.Assad also noted that that it will not be allowed to hold elections under the supervision of international observers in Syria.

