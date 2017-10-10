Barcelona mayor opposes Catalonia's secession from Spain

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ada Colau, mayor of Barcelona in the Spanish autonomy of Catalonia, spoke out against the possible declaration of independence of the region from Madrid as a result of the referendum that took place on Sunday, October 1.
"The results of October 1 cannot be an endorsement of the proclamation of independence," Colau told reporters.
Barcelona mayor says results of a disputed independence referendum earlier this month can’t be used to declare secession and is calling on all sides to de-escalate tensions to solve “the most severe institutional crisis since the re-establishment of democracy in Spain.”
