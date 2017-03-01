 Top
    Barack and Michelle Obama agree book deal for publication of memoirs

    Deal is believed to be worth 65mln USD

    Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have agreed a book deal with Penguin Random House

    "The company has acquired world publication rights for two books, to be written by President and Mrs Obama respectively," the publisher said. 

    Titles and other details have not been disclosed but the deal is believed to be worth 65mln USD.

    By comparison, fellow Democrat and former President Bill Clinton earned $15m for rights to his 2004 memoir “My Life” after he left office, while Obama’s immediate predecessor, Republican George W Bush, reaped some $10m from his book “Decision Points”. 

