Ban Ki-moon: Palestinians deserve a just and lasting solution

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ Living conditions of the Palestinians getting worse. Report informs referring to the official website of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, said that at the event dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the establishment of Agency for Palestine Refugees("UNRWA").

Bombing the living conditions of the Palestinian refugees, embargoes and turmoil become even more unbearable

We are all witnesses to the failure to find a just and lasting solution to the plight of Palestinian refugees, which has become a matter of common sense in an increasingly unstable Middle East," Ban Ki-moon said.

"It exists because of political failure. [It exists] in the absence of a just and lasting solution to the plight of Palestine refugees," the UN chief added.

"Palestinians deserve a just and lasting solution", he added.