Ban Ki-moon welcomes the decision by Yemeni stakeholders to implement a humanitarian pause

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon has welcomed the decision by Yemeni stakeholders to implement a humanitarian pause in the country's ongoing conflict and has reiterated his belief that the only sustainable solution to the crisis is through “peaceful and inclusive dialogue and negotiations", Report informs the United Nations confirmed today.

The pause will commence on Friday, 10 July, to permit humanitarian actors to reach civilians in need and its acceptance was conveyed by Yemen's President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi to the Secretary-General in a letter earlier this week.

Likewise, Mr. Ban has also received assurances through his Special Envoy on Yemen, Ould Cheikh Ahmed, from the Houthis, the General People's Congress and other parties that the pause will be “fully respected and that there will be no violations from any combatants under their control.”

“It is imperative and urgent that humanitarian aid can reach all vulnerable people of Yemen unimpeded and through an unconditional humanitarian pause,” the Secretary-General's Spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, told reporters at UN Headquarters this afternoon, ahead of a statement issued by his Office.

“Full and unhindered access by humanitarian agencies to all parts of the country, including through sea and airports, should be ensured with a view to reaching people in need, including with essential medicines, vaccinations, food and water,” the statement added.

According to the latest UN data, the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has been steadily deteriorating since the outbreak of fighting in late March 2015.