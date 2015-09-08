Ban Ki-moon admits UN Security Council failure in Syria

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Since the civil war in Syria started in 2011, international and regional actors have failed to find a solution to end the crisis. The United Nations has been the addressee for finding a common ground to end the war in Syria.

However, the U.N.'s efforts have failed and its envoys have been considered inefficient. Several meetings, organized by the U.N., between opposition representatives and the regime have been held but have yet to yield a result. The U.N. needs structural change, according to many experts and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, since the disputes among the five permanent members – the U.K., France, the U.S., Russia and China - have deepened the conflicts and emerged as an obstacle for peace. Every attempt by the U.N. to help in Syria has been blocked by Russia and China as the two countries are considered to be in a proxy war against the Western powers in the region and see Syria's Bashar Assad as a safeguard for their interests.

Report informs citing foreign media, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon told the Guardian that the U.N. Security Council is failing Syria because of power divisions that have prevented action to end a conflict that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and driven the biggest refugee exodus in a generation. Accusing Russia and China of focusing on only their own interests, he said the two countries should look beyond national interests and stop blocking Security Council action on the conflict in Syria.