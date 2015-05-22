 Top
    Baltimore grand jury charges six officers in Gray case

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ A Baltimore grand jury has charged all six police officers accused in the death of Freddie Gray.

    Report informs referring the information given by the BBC, State Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby announced the revised charges on Thursday, but the most serious charges - including second-degree murder - remained.

    Gray suffered a severe spinal cord injury in police custody in April and died a week later.

    His death sparked weeks of protests and later riots and looting in Baltimore.

    "As is often the case, during an ongoing investigation, charges can and should be revised based upon the evidence," Ms Mosby said.

    The grand jury did not return charges on the false imprisonment charges that were brought against some of the officers.

    Ms Mosby brought the false imprisonment charges earlier claiming that Gray's arrest was unjustified and illegal.

