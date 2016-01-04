 Top
    ​Bahrain severes diplomatic ties with Iran

    Minister of Media Affairs Isa al-Hamadi made the announcement on Monday

    Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ The latest developments after Saudi Arabia severs diplomatic ties with Iran following the execution of a prominent opposition Shiite cleric and attacks on its diplomatic posts in the Islamic Republic. 

    Report informs citing the foreign media, a Bahraini government minister says the tiny island kingdom is severing its diplomatic ties with Iran.

    Minister of Media Affairs Isa al-Hamadi made the announcement on Monday.

    Bahrain’s decision comes amid heightened tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

    Bahrain frequently accuses Iran of being behind the long-running, low-level insurgency in the country since its majority Shiite population began protests in 2011 against Bahrain’s Sunni rulers.

