Bahrain dismantles terror cell linked to Iran and Hezbollah

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Bahraini authorities announced that they had broken up and arrested members of a "terrorist cell" linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Wednesday.

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, according to Al Arabiya News Channel, the six-man cell was led by two brothers, Ali and Mohamed Fakhrawi and Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah met with two of those detained and provided them with $20,000.

Saudi Arabia's Sunni-ruled but Shiite-majority ally Bahrain followed Riyadh's suit on Tuesday and cut all air links with Iran across the Gulf, official media reported.

The decision comes a day after Manama broke off diplomatic relations with Tehran amid an escalating crisis between Saudi Arabia and the Islamic republic over the execution of a Shiite cleric.