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    Azerbaijani killed in drone attack in Kyiv

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    • 27 September, 2026
    • 16:07
    Azerbaijani killed in drone attack in Kyiv

    A Ukrainian citizen of Azerbaijani origin was killed during a drone attack in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

    According to Report's Eastern European bureau, the victim was 71-year-old Ashur Akbarov.

    Originally from Azerbaijan's Lankaran district, Ashur Akbarov lived in the Vyshneve area of Kyiv. On the morning of September 27, he came under a drone attack while driving his personal car to work and was killed at the scene.

    Drone attack Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Kiyevə dron hücumu zamanı azərbaycanlı həlak olub
    В Киеве во время атаки дронов погиб азербайджанец
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