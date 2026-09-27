Azerbaijani killed in drone attack in Kyiv

A Ukrainian citizen of Azerbaijani origin was killed during a drone attack in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

According to Report's Eastern European bureau, the victim was 71-year-old Ashur Akbarov.

Originally from Azerbaijan's Lankaran district, Ashur Akbarov lived in the Vyshneve area of Kyiv. On the morning of September 27, he came under a drone attack while driving his personal car to work and was killed at the scene.