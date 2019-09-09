Azerbaijan enters top 10 countries for inbound migration to Belarus

In 2018, 433 citizens of Azerbaijan migrated to Belarus for permanent residence, Report informs citing the National Statistical Committee of the country.

According to the statistics, Azerbaijan ranked 8th in the top 10 countries for inbound migration to the Republic.

Citizens of the Russian Federation led the list for inbound migration to Belarus with 7,040 Russians moving for permanent residence in 2018. Turkmenistan ranked second - 4,001 people.

China held the fourth place on the list, while Ukraine ranked fifth and Kazakhstan sixth. Iran was on the seventh position by the number of immigrating people, while the US ranked eighth with 504 Americans deciding to move to Belarus for permanent residence.

Georgia and Tajikistan took the ninth and tenth places respectively.