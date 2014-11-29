Azerbaijan allocates donation to UNRWA for Gaza relief

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ The government of Azerbaijan has given its first-ever donation to the UN's Palestine refugee agency UNRWA, offering $632,000 to help provide emergency relief assistance to to Palestinian refugees in the Gaza Strip, Report informs citing UNRWA press-service.

The funds, transferred through the Azerbaijan International Development Agency, will be used to "provide food, water and sanitation services to over 30,000 displaced people living temporarily in 18 UNRWA schools, psycho-social support particularly for children, and cash grants to the homeless for rent," UNRWA said in a statement.



UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krähenbühl was quoted in the statement as saying: "I am delighted that we are receiving this first ever support from Azerbaijan."



"Not only will it be very useful in Gaza, and for that we are deeply grateful, but this new partnership encourages us to explore more cooperation with Azerbaijan in favor of Palestinian refugees," he added.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and is mandated to provide assistance and protection to a population of some 5 million registered Palestine refugees. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank and the Gaza Strip to achieve their full potential in human development, pending a just solution to their plight.