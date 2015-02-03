​Aviation security in conflict zones discussed in Montreal

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ The second high-level conference on aviation safety has started in Montreal. Report informs, the conference is held under the auspices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). The participants discuss the ways of improving aviation security, including the airspace above areas of armed conflict.

They are expected to discuss the ICAO proposal, according to which commercial aircraft pilots have to report the whereabouts of their planes every 15 minutes.

This conference is attended by about 500 delegates, including CEOs and heads of civil aviation, making strategic decisions.

ICAO is a specialized agency of the United Nations, which was established in 1944 to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation throughout the world. It sets standards and regulations necessary for the safety, efficiency and regularity of air transport and the environment from the effects of aviation.