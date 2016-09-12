 Top
    Austrian presidential election postponed

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Interior minister of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka officially announced at a press conference on Monday morning that Austria's elections will be postponed, Report informs.

    The re-run of Austria's presidential election on October 2 needs to be postponed because of problems with glue on postal votes not sticking, the interior minister said Monday.

    "We are going to request that parliament approves a postponement of the election," Wolfgang Sobotka told reporters. Possible new dates are November 27 or December 4, he said.

