Australian Foreign Ministry suspects Russian diplomats of espionage

© EPA Photo/Luong Thai Linh

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister for Foreign Affairs in Australia's Federal Coalition Governmen Julie Bishop will meet with Russian ambassador to Canberra Grigory Logvinov, amid suspicions that Russian diplomats were engaged in espionage, Report informs citing the ABC television channel.

In an interview with the television station, Bishop said she suspects Russian ambassadors of espionage - such information was provided to her by Australian intelligence.

"Very funny question, actually. I would be happy to see you ask this question to any of your ambassadors here in Canberra”, - Loginov responded to the question of the television channel about diplomats-spies.

He stressed that spies had never worked in the embassy.