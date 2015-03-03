 Top
    Australia sends 300 military to train against IG

    The head of the Iraqi government supported the decision of the Australian authorities

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ Australia will send 300 troops to train Iraqi forces in the fight with a group of Islamic state (IG) in response to a US request about the assistance of the international coalition. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

    According to the Prime Minister, the head of the Iraqi government supported the decision of Australian authorities.

    Australian troops will travel to the city of Taji, north-west of Baghdad, which already housed 140 soldiers from New Zealand.

    Previously, Australia sent 600 troops to Iraq.

