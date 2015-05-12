At least 32 people die at another strong quake in Nepal

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ At least 32 people died as a result of another strong earthquake in Nepal.

Report informs referring to CNN, more than 1,000 people received injuries of varying severity.

29 dead are among victims of the devastating earthquake in Nepal and 3 more people - in the neighboring Indian state of Bihar.

Four earthquakes were reported on Tuesday in Nepal. The magnitude of the strongest aftershocks, according to updated figures, was 7.3. The epicenter was 76 kilometers east of Kathmandu. Within half an hour three earthquakes of magnitude 5.6, 5.4 and 6.3 points were recorded in the region.