At least 28 Taliban militants killed in Afghanistan

Baku. 7 May. REPORT.AZ/ The Afghan security forces have killed at least 28 Taliban insurgents and injured about 30 while repelling a major offensive by the militants in the country's northeastern Kunar Province, Report informs referring to the Russian media, Khamaa reported.

Taliban launched the offensive overnight to take control of security posts in the northern Ghaziabad district, Afghanistan’s Khaama Press news service said, citing local officials.

According to the province's governor, Wahidullah Kalimzai, a member of the Afghan army was killed and three others were injured in the attack.

Taliban group announced upcoming offensive on Kunar's security posts in April.

Afghanistan is in a state of political and social turmoil, fighting the continuing Taliban insurgency, with other extremist groups expanding their activities in the country as well.