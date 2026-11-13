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At least 23 people have been killed in a head-on collision between a container truck and a passenger bus in India's Assam state.

According to Report, citing Indian media, the bus was carrying more than 35 passengers, including schoolchildren, and was reportedly travelling at high speed.

"The bus was travelling at a very high speed, in violation of the restrictions imposed near the park. We believe the accident occurred when the minibus driver lost control of the vehicle, which then collided with the container truck," a local official said.